Echo45 Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

