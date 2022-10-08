Echo45 Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,462. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $193.41 and a one year high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.80 and its 200-day moving average is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

