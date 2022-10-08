Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of INTU traded down $18.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. 1,414,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,778. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.53 and its 200-day moving average is $424.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

