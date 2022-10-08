Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,283. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

