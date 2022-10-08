Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $143.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $142.76 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

