Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 70 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 4.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ITW traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $187.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,736. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

