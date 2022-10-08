Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT Lowered to €50.80 at UBS Group

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

