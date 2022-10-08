Empire Capital Token (ECC) Price Tops $0.0458 on Top Exchanges

Empire Capital Token (ECC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Empire Capital Token token can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Empire Capital Token has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $8,940.00 worth of Empire Capital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empire Capital Token has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Empire Capital Token Profile

Empire Capital Token launched on December 1st, 2021. Empire Capital Token’s total supply is 98,558,261 tokens. The official website for Empire Capital Token is ecc.capital. Empire Capital Token’s official Twitter account is @empirecapital_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empire Capital Token’s official message board is medium.com/@empiredex.org.

Empire Capital Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empire Capital Token (ECC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Empire Capital Token has a current supply of 98,558,261 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empire Capital Token is 0.04506435 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,989.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ecc.capital.”

