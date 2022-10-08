Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,809,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,950,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,562. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.