Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of ENV opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 97.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

