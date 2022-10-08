EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Shares Down 4.5%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 15,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 23,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

EnWave Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

EnWave Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

See Also

