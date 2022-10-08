ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

