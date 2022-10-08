Essentia Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $443,874.59 and approximately $21,493.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Essentia

Essentia’s genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is https://reddit.com/r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia (ESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Essentia has a current supply of 1,755,313,373 with 1,428,668,414.0540123 in circulation. The last known price of Essentia is 0.00031592 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,325.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://essentia.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

