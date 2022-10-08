Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges

Everest (ID) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Everest has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $109,382.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on February 13th, 2019. Everest’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,700,000 tokens. Everest’s official message board is medium.com/@everestdotorg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/everestdotorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everest’s official website is everestfoundation.net. Everest’s official Twitter account is @everestdotorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everest

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Everest has a current supply of 0 with 116,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Everest is 0.06593895 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $30,184.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everestfoundation.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

