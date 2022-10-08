Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $5.48. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Exco Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
