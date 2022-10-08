Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $211.58 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $713.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

