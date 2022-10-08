Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

