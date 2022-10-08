Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

