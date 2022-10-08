Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.