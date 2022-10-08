Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $287.04 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

