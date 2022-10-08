Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

