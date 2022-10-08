Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $683,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.46. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.49 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.00.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

