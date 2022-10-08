fantomGO (FTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.45 Million

fantomGO (FTG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. fantomGO has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $10,598.00 worth of fantomGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One fantomGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, fantomGO has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About fantomGO

fantomGO was first traded on November 9th, 2021. fantomGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for fantomGO is medium.com/@fantomgo. fantomGO’s official website is fantomgo.io. fantomGO’s official Twitter account is @fantomgo_io?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for fantomGO is https://reddit.com/r/fantomgo.

Buying and Selling fantomGO

According to CryptoCompare, “fantomGO (FTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. fantomGO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of fantomGO is 0.00634429 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,901.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantomgo.io/.”

