FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, FC Porto Fan Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. FC Porto Fan Token has a total market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of FC Porto Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Porto Fan Token token can now be bought for $5.25 or 0.00026975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FC Porto Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FC Porto Fan Token Profile

FC Porto Fan Token’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. FC Porto Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,800,000 tokens. FC Porto Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @fcporto. The official website for FC Porto Fan Token is www.fcporto.pt. The official message board for FC Porto Fan Token is onefootball.com/en/team/fc-porto-13?dl=en&utm_source=dugout&utm_medium=web.

Buying and Selling FC Porto Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FC Porto Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 7,800,000 in circulation. The last known price of FC Porto Fan Token is 5.30967067 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $26,520,075.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fcporto.pt/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Porto Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Porto Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Porto Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FC Porto Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Porto Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.