Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Cut by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 106.6% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

FHI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 381,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,026. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

