FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,783,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

