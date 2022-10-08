FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 45.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $99,582,000 after acquiring an additional 135,109 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 214.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 103,684 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after buying an additional 101,748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.