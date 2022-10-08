Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.49. 75,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

