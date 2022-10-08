Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 168,721 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

