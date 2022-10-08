Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $8.97 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.62 and its 200-day moving average is $203.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

