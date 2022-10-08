Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 463,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.

