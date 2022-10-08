Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $12.17 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.