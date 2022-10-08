Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $4.03 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.70. The company had a trading volume of 510,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

