Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. 1,056,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,346. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

