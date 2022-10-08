Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,191. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.