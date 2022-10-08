Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

VT stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

