FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Shares Up 0.2%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

