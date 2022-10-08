FireStarter 24-Hour Volume Hits $334,079.00 (FLAME)

FireStarter (FLAME) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, FireStarter has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FireStarter has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $334,079.00 worth of FireStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FireStarter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

About FireStarter

FireStarter was first traded on October 13th, 2021. FireStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. FireStarter’s official Twitter account is @firestarter_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FireStarter is firestarter.fi. The official message board for FireStarter is firestarter-fi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireStarter (FLAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. FireStarter has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FireStarter is 0.02137317 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $169,147.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firestarter.fi/.”

