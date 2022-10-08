Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Shares Up 3.5%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.