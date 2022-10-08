First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.25. First Capital has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

