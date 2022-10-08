First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.2 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $496.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.73. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

