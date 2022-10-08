First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 105 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $288.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.