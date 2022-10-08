First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,455 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,195.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

