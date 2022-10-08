First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

