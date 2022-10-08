First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

