First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at $46,948,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.