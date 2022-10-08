First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,373.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PWR opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.