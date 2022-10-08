First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,038 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

