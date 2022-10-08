First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 106 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

