First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,978 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 140,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

